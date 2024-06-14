Cambodia Destroys Tons of Illicit Drugs to Combat Illegal Trade

Cambodian authorities took a bold step on Friday, eliminating more than seven tons of illicit drugs and their chemical precursors in a concerted effort to curb illegal trade. A major part of this initiative, officials believe, lies in educating the populace about the destructive nature of narcotics.

The National Authority for Combating Drugs reported that 4.1 tons of the items destroyed were hard drugs such as heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, ecstasy, and ketamine, seized from traffickers nationwide. The remaining 3.2 tons consisted of various chemicals essential for drug production.

General Meas Virith, the agency's secretary general, explained that the drugs incinerated outside Phnom Penh had a wholesale value of USD 22.7 million and a street value nearing USD 70 million. The seizures likely saved millions from potential harm, adding that drug education is a more sustainable solution compared to repetitive crackdowns.

"If we rely solely on crackdowns, we find ourselves in an endless cycle. This year we burn seized drugs, and the next year, we repeat the same," General Virith pointed out. "However, investing in drug education and awareness can substantially reduce drug-related activities."

Record highs in the production and trafficking of synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine remain a significant challenge in Southeast Asia, as noted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. Cambodia alone saw crystal methamphetamine seizures surpass 1.4 tons in 2023.

Moreover, the UN agency's recent report indicated that heroin seizures doubled in 2023 across multiple countries in East and Southeast Asia, hinting at a potential resurgence in the region's heroin market.

