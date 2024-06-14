Left Menu

Delhi Congress to Hold 'Matka Phod' Protest Amid Water Crisis

Delhi Congress, led by its chief Devender Yadav, plans to stage 'matka phod' protests to spotlight the severe water scarcity in the capital. The party criticized the Delhi government's inefficiency in addressing the issue, which has left residents, including women and elderly, struggling for water daily.

In a move to underscore the severe water scarcity in the national capital, Delhi Congress workers, led by their chief Devender Yadav, announced a 'matka phod' protest this Saturday. The protest aims to highlight the dire conditions faced by residents due to water shortages.

Yadav demanded a special session of the Delhi Assembly to address the water crisis affecting the capital's populace. Currently, the Congress holds no seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Yadav alleged that the city's administration has failed to implement effective measures, forcing residents, including women and elderly, to chase water tankers for their daily needs.

Water Minister Atishi from the Aam Aadmi Party stated that water production has steadily declined, citing a decrease from 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) to 939 MGD within a week. She attributed the dwindling supply to Haryana's refusal to release Delhi's water quota, further intensifying the crisis.

