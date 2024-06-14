Assam Textile Official Arrested for Sexual Harassment
An official from Assam's Morigaon handloom and textile department was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague. The arrest followed a police complaint filed by the victim. An investigation is currently underway, according to District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.
An official from the district handloom and textile department in Assam's Morigaon was taken into custody on Friday following allegations of sexual harassment made by a female colleague, police reported.
The arrest occurred after the victim lodged a formal complaint with the police, confirmed District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.
Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, Sarma added.
