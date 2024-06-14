Left Menu

Assam Textile Official Arrested for Sexual Harassment

An official from Assam's Morigaon handloom and textile department was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague. The arrest followed a police complaint filed by the victim. An investigation is currently underway, according to District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:39 IST
An official from the district handloom and textile department in Assam's Morigaon was taken into custody on Friday following allegations of sexual harassment made by a female colleague, police reported.

The arrest occurred after the victim lodged a formal complaint with the police, confirmed District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, Sarma added.

