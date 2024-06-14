Assam Textile Official Arrested for Sexual Harassment

An official from the district handloom and textile department in Assam's Morigaon was taken into custody on Friday following allegations of sexual harassment made by a female colleague, police reported.

The arrest occurred after the victim lodged a formal complaint with the police, confirmed District Commissioner Devashish Sarma.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter, Sarma added.

