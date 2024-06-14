Nine Booked for Thrashing Elderly Eatery Owners in Manesar

In a disturbing incident, police have booked a group of nine individuals, including four women, for allegedly assaulting the elderly owners of an eatery in Manesar and causing havoc at the establishment, officials revealed on Friday.

The filing of the FIR came on the heels of a court order, which directed the police to take action regarding the March 26 incident. The judicial directive came after the owners, a husband-wife duo, sought legal recourse due to an initial delay in police response.

According to the complaint lodged by 63-year-old Ashwani Kumar Jolly, the altercation started when the women from the group entered the male washroom, leading to a confrontation that escalated into threats and physical violence. The situation worsened when Jolly's wife, Gunita, tried to intervene, resulting in both being assaulted. Despite filing a police complaint immediately, the couple had to approach the court to get the FIR registered, outlining the charges under sections 323, 427, 452, 506, 509, and 34 of the IPC. Senior police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway.

