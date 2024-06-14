Left Menu

Alliance Air Launches Probe into Corruption Allegations

Alliance Air announced a high-level investigation into corruption allegations and malpractices. This follows a whistleblower's claims as reported in the media. Alliance Air, previously a subsidiary of Air India, is now part of AI Assets Holding Ltd following Air India's privatisation in January 2022.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:33 IST
Alliance Air Launches Probe into Corruption Allegations
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Government-owned Alliance Air has initiated a high-level investigation in response to allegations of corruption and malpractices, according to a statement released on the social media platform X.

The airline's move comes in the wake of media reports, which highlighted claims made by a whistleblower. Alliance Air, which operated under Air India until the latter's privatisation in January 2022, now functions as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AI Assets Holding Ltd, a special-purpose vehicle formed by the central government.

The airline, which maintains a fleet of 20 ATR planes, is taking these allegations seriously and is committed to ascertaining the facts through its ongoing inquiry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024