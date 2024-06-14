Alliance Air Launches Probe into Corruption Allegations

Government-owned Alliance Air has initiated a high-level investigation in response to allegations of corruption and malpractices, according to a statement released on the social media platform X.

The airline's move comes in the wake of media reports, which highlighted claims made by a whistleblower. Alliance Air, which operated under Air India until the latter's privatisation in January 2022, now functions as a wholly-owned subsidiary of AI Assets Holding Ltd, a special-purpose vehicle formed by the central government.

The airline, which maintains a fleet of 20 ATR planes, is taking these allegations seriously and is committed to ascertaining the facts through its ongoing inquiry.

