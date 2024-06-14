Manhunt for Suspect in Horrific Village Rape Incident
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man named Viresh Yadav in a village on Friday. Her family lodged a complaint, and police have begun an investigation. The accused fled, and police are actively searching for him.
In a deeply troubling incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village on Friday. The police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Viresh Yadav.
Station House Officer (SHO) Udaiveer Singh stated that the victim's family has filed a complaint, alleging that Yadav lured the minor into a maize field and committed the crime. In response, an FIR has been registered, and a detailed investigation is now underway.
The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident. 'We have constituted a specialized team to arrest him,' confirmed Singh, underscoring the urgency and severity of the situation.
