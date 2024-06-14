Left Menu

Manhunt for Suspect in Horrific Village Rape Incident

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 35-year-old man named Viresh Yadav in a village on Friday. Her family lodged a complaint, and police have begun an investigation. The accused fled, and police are actively searching for him.

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 14-06-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 22:48 IST
Manhunt for Suspect in Horrific Village Rape Incident
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply troubling incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village on Friday. The police have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Viresh Yadav.

Station House Officer (SHO) Udaiveer Singh stated that the victim's family has filed a complaint, alleging that Yadav lured the minor into a maize field and committed the crime. In response, an FIR has been registered, and a detailed investigation is now underway.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the incident. 'We have constituted a specialized team to arrest him,' confirmed Singh, underscoring the urgency and severity of the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024