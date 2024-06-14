Six CPI (Maoist) Members Arrested for Allegedly Planting Land Mines in Telangana
Six CPI (Maoist) members were arrested in Telangana's Mulugu district for allegedly planting land mines. The arrests occurred during a combing operation carried out by police and CRPF. Among those captured were key committee members and militia. They were found with weapons and explosive materials.
In a significant crackdown, six CPI (Maoist) members were taken into custody in Mulugu district, Telangana, for allegedly setting up land mines. Police reported the arrests on Friday.
Acting on a tip-off, a combined force of police and CRPF launched a combing operation on Thursday. Upon arrival, the CPI (Maoist) members attempted to flee but were apprehended.
Among those arrested were the deputy team (dalam) commander of the Venkatapuram-Vajedu area committee and two other members, along with three militia members. Authorities successfully thwarted their attempt to set up land mines, seizing one DBBL gun, four kit bags, two walkie-talkies, and explosive materials.
