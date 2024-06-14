Elderly Woman Scammed of Rs 8 Lakh by Fake Pilot on Facebook

A 68-year-old tuition teacher in Mahim, Mumbai, became the victim of an elaborate scam, losing more than Rs 8 lakh to a fraudster on Facebook, police officials reported on Friday.

She received a friend request in May from 'Dev Patel,' claiming to be a British Airways pilot. Their chats led the scammer to persuade her to pay Rs 70,000 for a parcel supposedly stuck at customs. Further demands were made under false pretenses, leading to a total loss of Rs 8.15 lakh.

A case has been registered under IPC section 420, and an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the culprit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)