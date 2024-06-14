Left Menu

Shelters Overwhelmed by New US Asylum Policy

Following the Biden administration's halt on most asylum requests, shelters south of the US border are facing uneven impacts. While some have seen a surge in migrants, others report little change. The policy suspends asylum when arrests for illegal crossings hit a threshold. This has introduced uncertainty and strained resources in certain areas.

PTI | Matamoros | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:44 IST
Shelters Overwhelmed by New US Asylum Policy
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Several shelters located south of the US border are struggling to accommodate a swelling number of migrants following the Biden administration's recent asylum policy changes. While some shelters have reached capacity, others have noticed minimal impact.

More than a week after the temporary suspension of most asylum requests took effect, the impact varies. South Texas and California shelters report ample space, whereas shelters in Sonora, Mexico, are turning migrants away. As many as 500 individuals are being deported daily from Arizona, causing significant strain on local shelters, according to their directors.

Joanna Williams, executive director of Kino Border Initiative, mentions turning people away due to lack of space. Similarly, Juan Francisco Loureiro from San Juan Bosco shelter observes a tripling in the number of residents. While some cities, like Tijuana, report no significant changes, others like Agua Prieta see a continuous influx of deported migrants.

The new policy, initiated on July 5, suspends asylum whenever illegal crossings hit a daily threshold. This has led to uncertainty, with advocates worrying about the mental health impact on migrants. Despite the challenges, efforts are underway to secure more resources and support to manage the influx.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024