Shelters Overwhelmed by New US Asylum Policy

Several shelters located south of the US border are struggling to accommodate a swelling number of migrants following the Biden administration's recent asylum policy changes. While some shelters have reached capacity, others have noticed minimal impact.

More than a week after the temporary suspension of most asylum requests took effect, the impact varies. South Texas and California shelters report ample space, whereas shelters in Sonora, Mexico, are turning migrants away. As many as 500 individuals are being deported daily from Arizona, causing significant strain on local shelters, according to their directors.

Joanna Williams, executive director of Kino Border Initiative, mentions turning people away due to lack of space. Similarly, Juan Francisco Loureiro from San Juan Bosco shelter observes a tripling in the number of residents. While some cities, like Tijuana, report no significant changes, others like Agua Prieta see a continuous influx of deported migrants.

The new policy, initiated on July 5, suspends asylum whenever illegal crossings hit a daily threshold. This has led to uncertainty, with advocates worrying about the mental health impact on migrants. Despite the challenges, efforts are underway to secure more resources and support to manage the influx.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)