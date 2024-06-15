Left Menu

Delhi HC Orders Removal of Sunita Kejriwal's Court Video

The Delhi High Court has directed Sunita Kejriwal to remove a video of excise policy case proceedings from social media. The court issued notices to multiple parties, including social media giants, and ordered them to take down similar content. The video was allegedly posted without authorization, violating court rules.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 13:13 IST
The Delhi High Court on Saturday mandated Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to remove a video recording of excise policy case proceedings from social media platforms.

The footage showcases Arvind Kejriwal addressing a trial court. Justices Neena Bansal Krishna and Amit Sharma served notices to six individuals, including Sunita, and social media intermediaries X, Meta, and YouTube, following a petition citing a breach of the Delhi High Court's video conferencing regulations.

The court instructed social media platforms to delete similar content if brought to their attention and adjourned the matter to July 9 while restraining reposting. Lawyer Vaibhav Singh's petition highlighted unauthorized recording and reposting of the court session, violating the court's rules. It prompts an investigation into the recording and dissemination conspiracy endangering the trial court judge's safety and seeks stringent penalties for rule violators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

