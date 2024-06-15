Ukraine summit in Switzerland needs quick follow-up, Finland says
A conference discussing peace proposals for Ukraine at the Swiss resort Buergenstock needs a follow-up as soon as possible, Finland's President Alexander Stubb said on Saturday.
"Because peace is...always a process," he told the more than 50 leaders gathered at a hotel overlooking Lake Lucerne.
"We have 1,300 kilometres of border with Russia...Russia invaded Finland in World War Two, we lost 10% of our territory, including the land where my grandparents were born and where my father was born."
