Ukraine summit in Switzerland needs quick follow-up, Finland says

Updated: 15-06-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:06 IST
A conference discussing peace proposals for Ukraine at the Swiss resort Buergenstock needs a follow-up as soon as possible, Finland's President Alexander Stubb said on Saturday.

"Because peace is...always a process," he told the more than 50 leaders gathered at a hotel overlooking Lake Lucerne.

"We have 1,300 kilometres of border with Russia...Russia invaded Finland in World War Two, we lost 10% of our territory, including the land where my grandparents were born and where my father was born."

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

