Hostage Crisis at Rostov Detention Center

Two employees at a pre-trial detention center in Russia's Rostov region were taken hostage by detainees. The incident was reported by Russia's RIA agency, citing the Federal Penitentiary Service. Details on the situation remain sparse.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:39 IST
Two employees of a pre-trial detention centre in Russia's Rostov region were taken hostage by detainees, Russia's RIA agency reported on Sunday, citing the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

