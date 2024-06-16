Hostage Crisis at Rostov Detention Center
Two employees at a pre-trial detention center in Russia's Rostov region were taken hostage by detainees. The incident was reported by Russia's RIA agency, citing the Federal Penitentiary Service. Details on the situation remain sparse.
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:39 IST
Two employees of a pre-trial detention centre in Russia's Rostov region were taken hostage by detainees, Russia's RIA agency reported on Sunday, citing the Federal Penitentiary Service.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Heartfelt Homecoming: Ukraine and Russia Swap 150 POWs Amidst Ongoing Tensions
South Korean Defence Minister Exposes Illicit Russia-North Korea Arms Trade
Escalating Tensions: Illegal Arms Trade Between North Korea and Russia
Russian Missile and Drone Attack Batters Ukrainian Energy
At UNSC: US, allies condemn N Korea's failed satellite launch, nuke bid; China, Russia defend