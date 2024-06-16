Maharashtra Police Nab Notorious Criminals from UP

The Maharashtra police have successfully apprehended two notorious criminals from Uttar Pradesh who were wanted in connection with multiple serious offences, including theft, drug peddling, and attempted murder, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

A dedicated team from the MBVV police apprehended the suspects, identified as Ashish Kumar alias Badhoria Rajkumar Bhatu (38) and Amit Kumar Pradeep Kumar (36), from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. Senior Inspector Pramod Badakh stated that the duo were involved in various crimes such as chain snatching, drug peddling, attempted murder, rape, and violations under the Arms Act across different regions.

The investigation initiated following a tip-off linked to a chain snatching case registered at Nalla Sopara police station in Palghar. The accused allegedly snatched a woman's chain and fled on a motorcycle, which has now been seized by the police. Further investigations revealed the duo's involvement in five criminal activities within the jurisdictions of Nalla Sopara, Arnala Sagri, Boisar in MBVV, and also Thane city and Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. The accused also have cases filed against them in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, according to police sources.

