Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Pushes for Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday voiced hopes for the execution of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that several states have initiated its adoption.

Speaking at a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' Meghwal highlighted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has committed to the UCC in its manifesto. 'States like Goa and Uttarakhand have already started implementing it. The coalition government at the Centre is robust; there is no cause for concern,' Meghwal affirmed.

However, the call for the UCC has not gone unchallenged. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi emphasized that while the party is not against the UCC, its implementation should be achieved through consensus.

Moreover, Meghwal condemned recent incidents of post-election violence in West Bengal, emphasizing that such actions undermine India's democratic fabric. Following these developments, the BJP has established a four-member committee to investigate the reported political violence in the state, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)