Left Menu

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Pushes for Uniform Civil Code Implementation

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed optimism regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), noting that some states like Goa and Uttarakhand have already started adopting it. Meghwal's remarks came during a conference, emphasizing the need for consensus within the coalition government.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:27 IST
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Pushes for Uniform Civil Code Implementation
Arjun Ram Meghwal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday voiced hopes for the execution of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that several states have initiated its adoption.

Speaking at a conference on 'India's Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System,' Meghwal highlighted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has committed to the UCC in its manifesto. 'States like Goa and Uttarakhand have already started implementing it. The coalition government at the Centre is robust; there is no cause for concern,' Meghwal affirmed.

However, the call for the UCC has not gone unchallenged. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi emphasized that while the party is not against the UCC, its implementation should be achieved through consensus.

Moreover, Meghwal condemned recent incidents of post-election violence in West Bengal, emphasizing that such actions undermine India's democratic fabric. Following these developments, the BJP has established a four-member committee to investigate the reported political violence in the state, accusing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024