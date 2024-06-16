Left Menu

Fuel Theft Scandal Uncovered at ONGC Station in Tripura

Two individuals, including an ONGC employee, were arrested in West Tripura for their alleged participation in a fuel theft of 620 liters of diesel. ONGC lodged an FIR, prompting a police investigation and subsequent arrests. Authorities suspect broader involvement and continue to investigate the matter.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 16:42 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development from West Tripura, authorities have arrested two individuals, including an ONGC employee, in connection with a significant fuel theft case. The arrests were made after ONGC filed an FIR alleging the theft of approximately 620 liters of diesel from a station within their Badharghat premises.

According to Officer-in-Charge Ranjit Debnath of Amtali Police Station, the suspects include the stock holder of the ONGC fuel station and a driver hired through an agency. Following a three-day police remand, both individuals have been placed in judicial custody.

The ongoing investigation aims to determine the full extent of the theft and uncover any additional parties involved. A report has also been requested from the company's materials manager to assess the total volume of stolen fuel. 'The theft may have been occurring over an extended period,' Debnath noted, highlighting the thorough nature of the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

