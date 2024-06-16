Left Menu

Mumbai's High-Profile Firing: Suspect Arrested and More

The Mumbai Police have arrested a suspect from Rajasthan in connection with the firing incident at actor Salman Khan's residence in April. Meanwhile, Rajkot civic staffers allegedly forged documents following a game zone fire, and 58 child laborers were rescued from a distillery in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:02 IST
The Mumbai Police have arrested a suspect from Rajasthan in connection to the April firing incident at actor Salman Khan's residence. The situation escalated with one apprehension under charges of criminal intimidation.

In Rajkot, civic staffers reportedly forged documents post a game zone fire to destroy crucial evidence, according to police investigations.

Elsewhere, in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, authorities rescued 58 child laborers, comprising 39 boys and 19 girls, from a local distillery, highlighting ongoing issues related to child exploitation.

