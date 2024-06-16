Amit Shah Ensures Safety as Amarnath Yatra Approaches
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government's commitment to a smooth and secure Amarnath Yatra, urging security vigilance and inter-agency coordination. Reviewing logistical and safety arrangements, Shah assured eco-friendly measures and easy travel for pilgrims. The meeting followed recent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's dedication to ensuring the Amarnath Yatra's smooth operation, emphasizing the importance of security and convenience for devotees.
At a high-level meeting to review preparations, Shah instructed agencies to enhance vigilance and deploy adequate personnel to safeguard the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine.
This meeting comes in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in several casualties, underscoring the need for robust security arrangements.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Tensions: North Korea's Satellite and Missile Launches Escalate Conflict
Austin's Asia Focus Amid Global Conflicts: U.S. Security Reaffirmation
Odisha Votes: Security Tight for Final Phase of Twin Elections
Intense Battle at Jharkhand's Polls: High Stakes and Tight Security
"Witnessing new convergence around nearly all aspects of security in Indo-Pacific": US Defence Secy Austin