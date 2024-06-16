Amit Shah Ensures Safety as Amarnath Yatra Approaches

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's dedication to ensuring the Amarnath Yatra's smooth operation, emphasizing the importance of security and convenience for devotees.

At a high-level meeting to review preparations, Shah instructed agencies to enhance vigilance and deploy adequate personnel to safeguard the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine.

This meeting comes in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in several casualties, underscoring the need for robust security arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)