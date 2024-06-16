Left Menu

Amit Shah Ensures Safety as Amarnath Yatra Approaches

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government's commitment to a smooth and secure Amarnath Yatra, urging security vigilance and inter-agency coordination. Reviewing logistical and safety arrangements, Shah assured eco-friendly measures and easy travel for pilgrims. The meeting followed recent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:33 IST
Amit Shah Ensures Safety as Amarnath Yatra Approaches
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the Modi government's dedication to ensuring the Amarnath Yatra's smooth operation, emphasizing the importance of security and convenience for devotees.

At a high-level meeting to review preparations, Shah instructed agencies to enhance vigilance and deploy adequate personnel to safeguard the pilgrimage to the Himalayan shrine.

This meeting comes in the wake of recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that resulted in several casualties, underscoring the need for robust security arrangements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024