India Stresses Diplomacy at Swiss Peace Summit Despite Silence on Ukraine Communique

In an effort to mediate the ongoing Ukraine crisis, India remained a neutral party at a peace summit held in Switzerland. Emphasizing the importance of 'sincere and practical engagement,' Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, advocated for diplomacy and dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

The summit saw participation from delegates of over 100 countries and organizations, with Russia notably not invited and China choosing not to attend. Despite India's active participation, it abstained from endorsing any official communique issued by the summit.

Kapoor underscored that India's consistent approach aims for lasting peace through engaging dialogue and diplomacy, reflecting New Delhi's long-standing stance on the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)