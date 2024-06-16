Left Menu

India Stresses Diplomacy at Swiss Peace Summit Despite Silence on Ukraine Communique

India stayed neutral at a Switzerland-hosted summit for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for 'sincere and practical engagement' between Moscow and Kyiv. Pavan Kapoor, representing India, reiterated the need for dialogue and diplomacy for peace, despite India not endorsing any official communique from the summit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:07 IST
India Stresses Diplomacy at Swiss Peace Summit Despite Silence on Ukraine Communique
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to mediate the ongoing Ukraine crisis, India remained a neutral party at a peace summit held in Switzerland. Emphasizing the importance of 'sincere and practical engagement,' Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, advocated for diplomacy and dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.

The summit saw participation from delegates of over 100 countries and organizations, with Russia notably not invited and China choosing not to attend. Despite India's active participation, it abstained from endorsing any official communique issued by the summit.

Kapoor underscored that India's consistent approach aims for lasting peace through engaging dialogue and diplomacy, reflecting New Delhi's long-standing stance on the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024