India Stresses Diplomacy at Swiss Peace Summit Despite Silence on Ukraine Communique
India stayed neutral at a Switzerland-hosted summit for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for 'sincere and practical engagement' between Moscow and Kyiv. Pavan Kapoor, representing India, reiterated the need for dialogue and diplomacy for peace, despite India not endorsing any official communique from the summit.
In an effort to mediate the ongoing Ukraine crisis, India remained a neutral party at a peace summit held in Switzerland. Emphasizing the importance of 'sincere and practical engagement,' Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the external affairs ministry, advocated for diplomacy and dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv.
The summit saw participation from delegates of over 100 countries and organizations, with Russia notably not invited and China choosing not to attend. Despite India's active participation, it abstained from endorsing any official communique issued by the summit.
Kapoor underscored that India's consistent approach aims for lasting peace through engaging dialogue and diplomacy, reflecting New Delhi's long-standing stance on the conflict.
