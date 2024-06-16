Mass Shooting at Methuen Youth Gathering: 8 Injured in Overnight Violence

Eight individuals, including one hurt while fleeing, were injured during a shooting at a large youth gathering in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, officials reported.

The gunfire started just before 2 a.m. at a pop-up party organized via social media, as disclosed at a press conference. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 22, with two in critical condition.

'This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning,' said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. Authorities have yet to comment on the number of suspects and no arrests have been made.

Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara noted ongoing monitoring of other "hot spots" for such gatherings, though this event, the first to turn violent, occurred at a new location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)