Mass Shooting at Methuen Youth Gathering: 8 Injured in Overnight Violence

Eight people were injured, including one who was hurt while fleeing, during a shooting at a large gathering in Methuen, Massachusetts. The pop-up party was organized on social media, and the victims are aged between 17 to 22. Authorities are still investigating, and no arrests have been made.

PTI | Methuen | Updated: 16-06-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Eight individuals, including one hurt while fleeing, were injured during a shooting at a large youth gathering in Methuen, Massachusetts early Sunday morning, officials reported.

The gunfire started just before 2 a.m. at a pop-up party organized via social media, as disclosed at a press conference. The ages of the victims range from 17 to 22, with two in critical condition.

'This is another tragic case of gun violence that brings us together this morning,' said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker. Authorities have yet to comment on the number of suspects and no arrests have been made.

Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara noted ongoing monitoring of other "hot spots" for such gatherings, though this event, the first to turn violent, occurred at a new location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

