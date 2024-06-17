Major Drug Bust in Jharkhand: Four Arrested with 155 kg Ganja

In a significant drug enforcement operation, Jharkhand's Simdega district police arrested four individuals for possessing 155 kg of ganja valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. The bust followed a tip-off regarding the transportation of the illegal substance from Odisha to Uttar Pradesh.

Simdega Superintendent of Police Saurabh informed media that an investigative team led by sub-divisional police officer Pawan Kumar was promptly assembled to act on this intelligence. The operation culminated on Sunday when the vehicle transporting the contraband was intercepted during an intensive police drive.

This large-scale seizure underscores ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks in the region. Authorities continue to closely monitor and act upon such tips to curb the movement of narcotics.

