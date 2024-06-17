Alleged Land Scam Sparks Controversy in Gujarat GIDCs
The Gujarat Congress has alleged corruption in the allocation of land in Saykha and Dahej GIDC estates, claiming a Rs 2,000 crore scam. The state government refuted these claims, explaining the reclassification was based on adequate unsold land in the estates, ensuring transparency in the process.
The Gujarat Congress has accused the state government of corruption regarding land allocation to industries in Bharuch's GIDC estates. Allegations were made that a Rs 2,000 crore scam emerged from reversing the 'saturated' status of plots, bypassing public auctions. Conversely, state officials defended their decision, citing adequate unsold land and industry representations.
Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil highlighted that in June 2023, the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) had declared Saykha and Dahej estates as 'saturated'. This meant that remaining plots were to be sold by public auction only. However, this was reversed by February's decision to reclassify plots as 'unsaturated', allowing fixed 'jantri' rate allocations, Gohil claimed.
Minister Rushikesh Patel responded to these accusations, asserting that the GIDC board's 519th meeting made the change based on industry bodies' input. They reported sufficient unsold land, leading the government to reclassify the estates, ensuring a fair and transparent land allocation process. Patel argued that no irregularities nor financial losses occurred.
