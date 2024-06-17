Left Menu

Alleged Land Scam Sparks Controversy in Gujarat GIDCs

The Gujarat Congress has alleged corruption in the allocation of land in Saykha and Dahej GIDC estates, claiming a Rs 2,000 crore scam. The state government refuted these claims, explaining the reclassification was based on adequate unsold land in the estates, ensuring transparency in the process.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-06-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 15:59 IST
Alleged Land Scam Sparks Controversy in Gujarat GIDCs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Congress has accused the state government of corruption regarding land allocation to industries in Bharuch's GIDC estates. Allegations were made that a Rs 2,000 crore scam emerged from reversing the 'saturated' status of plots, bypassing public auctions. Conversely, state officials defended their decision, citing adequate unsold land and industry representations.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil highlighted that in June 2023, the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) had declared Saykha and Dahej estates as 'saturated'. This meant that remaining plots were to be sold by public auction only. However, this was reversed by February's decision to reclassify plots as 'unsaturated', allowing fixed 'jantri' rate allocations, Gohil claimed.

Minister Rushikesh Patel responded to these accusations, asserting that the GIDC board's 519th meeting made the change based on industry bodies' input. They reported sufficient unsold land, leading the government to reclassify the estates, ensuring a fair and transparent land allocation process. Patel argued that no irregularities nor financial losses occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024