Political Tensions Escalate as Istanbul Mayor Faces Corruption Probe

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused the main opposition party of attempting to obstruct a high-profile corruption investigation involving Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.

The opposition party, Republican People's Party (CHP), argues that the charges are politically driven, leading to widespread protests by citizens and university students.

The unrest has contributed to the plummeting of Turkey's lira to unprecedented lows, destabilizing the country's economy further as borrowing costs surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)