Political Tensions Escalate as Istanbul Mayor Faces Corruption Probe
Turkish President Erdogan accuses the main opposition of obstructing a corruption probe targeting Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The opposition claims the charges are politically motivated. Widespread protests have erupted, leading to economic instability as the Turkish lira plunges to record lows.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:23 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has accused the main opposition party of attempting to obstruct a high-profile corruption investigation involving Istanbul's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.
The opposition party, Republican People's Party (CHP), argues that the charges are politically driven, leading to widespread protests by citizens and university students.
The unrest has contributed to the plummeting of Turkey's lira to unprecedented lows, destabilizing the country's economy further as borrowing costs surge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Erdogan
- corruption
- Imamoglu
- protests
- opposition
- CHP
- Istanbul
- judiciary
- economy
- Turkey
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delimitation Debate: Haryana Minister and Opposition Clash Over Future Political Landscapes
Turbulent Times in Puducherry Assembly: Opposition Stages Protest Over CBI Arrests
Turkish Media Suppression Amid Protests for Jailed Istanbul Mayor
Turkish Crackdown on Journalists Amid Protests Over Istanbul Mayor's Arrest
Turkish Opposition's Unyielding Stand: The Boycott Battle