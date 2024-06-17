Naidu Slams YSRCP for Polavaram Project Chaos

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has strongly criticized the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government, accusing it of entangling the Polavaram Project in complications.

Naidu, who is studying the national project after five years of YSRCP rule, visited the project site for the 31st time, marking his first visit in 2024 as the recently reinstated CM. He noted significant damages caused by YSRCP policies, including breaches in the diaphragm wall during past floods.

Reviewing the project status, Naidu pointed out financial mismanagement and delays, alleging that the cost has escalated drastically, with a potential new diaphragm wall costing up to Rs 1,000 crore. He emphasized the need for accountability and the urgent completion of the project to benefit Andhra Pradesh's water management and development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)