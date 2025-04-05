Five Arrested in Shocking Sidhi Gang Rape Case: Police Investigate Disturbing Allegations
Police in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district have arrested five individuals accused of gang-raping a minor and filming the horrifying act. The crime occurred last July, and the accused were apprehended across multiple states. Authorities are probing the allegation of the crime being video recorded by the suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing turn of events, police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested five individuals linked to the alleged gang rape and recording of a minor in Sidhi district. The incident reportedly took place in July of last year, with the arrests occurring after the victim and her mother reported it to local authorities this week.
According to Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma, the crime unfolded when the victim's mother asked acquaintances to accompany the young girl home. Instead of ensuring her safety, the men allegedly took her to a Bamuri village residence where four men reportedly assaulted her while a fifth suspect watched.
The case has been registered under both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Three suspects were apprehended from different states. Police have confiscated the accused men's mobile phones to determine if the abhorrent act was recorded, adding another layer to this harrowing case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Shootout in Patna: Wanted Criminal Injured, Investigation Underway
IndusInd Bank Faces Accounting Discrepancy Crisis Amid Derivatives Portfolio Investigation
Raging Fire at Heathrow's Heart: A Substation Blaze Investigation
Blaze Engulfs Industrial Units in Nashik, Investigation Underway
Heathrow Airport Shutdown: A Fire Under Investigation