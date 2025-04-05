Five Arrested in Shocking Sidhi Gang Rape Case: Police Investigate Disturbing Allegations

In a disturbing turn of events, police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested five individuals linked to the alleged gang rape and recording of a minor in Sidhi district. The incident reportedly took place in July of last year, with the arrests occurring after the victim and her mother reported it to local authorities this week.

According to Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma, the crime unfolded when the victim's mother asked acquaintances to accompany the young girl home. Instead of ensuring her safety, the men allegedly took her to a Bamuri village residence where four men reportedly assaulted her while a fifth suspect watched.

The case has been registered under both the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Three suspects were apprehended from different states. Police have confiscated the accused men's mobile phones to determine if the abhorrent act was recorded, adding another layer to this harrowing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)