Cross-Border Drug Bust: Punjab Police Nab Suspect
A man connected to a Pakistan-based smuggler was arrested by Punjab Police, who seized over 3 kg of heroin and firearms. Identified as Jobanjit Singh from Tarn Taran, he allegedly received drug consignments via drones. Investigations aim to dismantle the criminal network.
Punjab Police have arrested a suspect linked to a network of Pakistan-based smugglers, seizing over 3 kg of heroin and firearms. The arrest, announced by Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, involves Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban from Tarn Taran.
Yadav disclosed that Singh has a criminal background and had been receiving heroin consignments delivered via drones from a smuggler across the border for several months. The operation aims to dismantle the network.
The Anti-Narcotics Task Force acted on intelligence suggesting Singh had recently retrieved a shipment of drugs and weapons, arresting him at his residence, according to Nilabh Kishore, Additional Director General of Police. More arrests are expected.
