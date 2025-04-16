Cross-Border Drug Bust: Punjab Police Nab Suspect

Punjab Police have arrested a suspect linked to a network of Pakistan-based smugglers, seizing over 3 kg of heroin and firearms. The arrest, announced by Punjab Police Chief Gaurav Yadav, involves Jobanjit Singh, alias Joban from Tarn Taran.

Yadav disclosed that Singh has a criminal background and had been receiving heroin consignments delivered via drones from a smuggler across the border for several months. The operation aims to dismantle the network.

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force acted on intelligence suggesting Singh had recently retrieved a shipment of drugs and weapons, arresting him at his residence, according to Nilabh Kishore, Additional Director General of Police. More arrests are expected.

