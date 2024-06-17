Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Stern Anti-Corruption Directive

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned senior officials of stringent actions if found involved in corruption. He directed completion of pending works and announced the establishment of 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' in all districts for efficient public service. Mann also emphasized the use of AI for monitoring government activities.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:03 IST
In an unequivocal statement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued a warning to senior officials regarding corruption, stating that both the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police would be held accountable should any officer in their districts engage in corrupt or illegal activities. This directive came during a meeting Mann held with all deputy commissioners of the state.

Mann announced the creation of 'mukh mantri sahayta kendra' (chief minister help centres) in each district to streamline public services and ensure their timely completion. He also pointed out that development works had been stalled due to the Model Code of Conduct during the Lok Sabha polls, urging officials to expedite pending tasks.

Furthermore, Mann revealed plans to establish a 'chief minister dashboard' leveraging artificial intelligence to monitor government office activities. This system aims to ensure transparency and accountability, thereby enhancing public service delivery. He promised that these measures would mark a transformative step in bringing the government closer to the people.

