Notorious Gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s Prison Killing: Lookout Sentenced
Sean McKinnon, accused of acting as a lookout during James 'Whitey' Bulger's prison killing, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to lying to federal agents. The 2018 incident involved two other inmates who attacked Bulger shortly after his transfer to a West Virginia prison.
Sean McKinnon, the man accused of serving as a lookout during the infamous prison killing of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger, received a sentence amounting to time served on Monday. McKinnon pleaded guilty to charges of lying to federal agents during the investigation.
In connection with Bulger's 2018 death at a troubled West Virginia prison, McKinnon was implicated along with two other inmates, Fotios 'Freddy' Geas and Paul J. DeCologero. The inmates are alleged to have repeatedly struck Bulger in the head only hours after he was transferred to the facility.
James 'Whitey' Bulger, who led Boston's largely Irish mob in the 1970s and '80s, became one of the most sought-after fugitives in the U.S. after fleeing the city in 1994. His nearly two-decade-long run ended at age 81 with his capture and subsequent conviction in 2013 for 11 murders and numerous other gang-related crimes.
