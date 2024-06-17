Left Menu

Notorious Gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s Prison Killing: Lookout Sentenced

Sean McKinnon, accused of acting as a lookout during James 'Whitey' Bulger's prison killing, was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to lying to federal agents. The 2018 incident involved two other inmates who attacked Bulger shortly after his transfer to a West Virginia prison.

PTI | Clarksburg | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:12 IST
Notorious Gangster James ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s Prison Killing: Lookout Sentenced
  • Country:
  • United States

Sean McKinnon, the man accused of serving as a lookout during the infamous prison killing of Boston gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger, received a sentence amounting to time served on Monday. McKinnon pleaded guilty to charges of lying to federal agents during the investigation.

In connection with Bulger's 2018 death at a troubled West Virginia prison, McKinnon was implicated along with two other inmates, Fotios 'Freddy' Geas and Paul J. DeCologero. The inmates are alleged to have repeatedly struck Bulger in the head only hours after he was transferred to the facility.

James 'Whitey' Bulger, who led Boston's largely Irish mob in the 1970s and '80s, became one of the most sought-after fugitives in the U.S. after fleeing the city in 1994. His nearly two-decade-long run ended at age 81 with his capture and subsequent conviction in 2013 for 11 murders and numerous other gang-related crimes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024