NATO's Growing Strength: A Defence Spending Surge Amidst Ukraine Crisis

In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, more than 20 NATO member nations are hitting the alliance's defence spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday.

This represents a nearly fourfold increase from 2021, highlighting the escalating threat of conflict in Europe due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Speaking at the Wilson Centre before a meeting with President Joe Biden, Stoltenberg emphasized that Europeans are now investing more in their collective security.

