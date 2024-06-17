Left Menu

NATO's Growing Strength: A Defence Spending Surge Amidst Ukraine Crisis

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announces that over 20 NATO members are meeting the alliance's defence spending targets in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. This marks a significant fourfold increase from 2021, reflecting growing concerns about European security and the potential reelection of Donald Trump. Discussions also involve Ukraine's potential NATO membership.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:15 IST
NATO's Growing Strength: A Defence Spending Surge Amidst Ukraine Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, more than 20 NATO member nations are hitting the alliance's defence spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday.

This represents a nearly fourfold increase from 2021, highlighting the escalating threat of conflict in Europe due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.

Speaking at the Wilson Centre before a meeting with President Joe Biden, Stoltenberg emphasized that Europeans are now investing more in their collective security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024