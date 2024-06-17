NATO's Growing Strength: A Defence Spending Surge Amidst Ukraine Crisis
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announces that over 20 NATO members are meeting the alliance's defence spending targets in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. This marks a significant fourfold increase from 2021, reflecting growing concerns about European security and the potential reelection of Donald Trump. Discussions also involve Ukraine's potential NATO membership.
In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, more than 20 NATO member nations are hitting the alliance's defence spending target this year, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Monday.
This represents a nearly fourfold increase from 2021, highlighting the escalating threat of conflict in Europe due to Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions.
Speaking at the Wilson Centre before a meeting with President Joe Biden, Stoltenberg emphasized that Europeans are now investing more in their collective security.
