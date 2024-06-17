Left Menu

Cyprus and US Embark on Historic Strategic Dialogue

Cyprus and the US have launched a strategic dialogue, enhancing their relations on defense, security, energy, and crisis management. Both nations highlight the importance of this partnership for regional stability. The dialogue aims to lift military arms embargo, expedite natural gas development, and include Cyprus in the US visa waiver program.

In a landmark development, Cyprus and the United States have inaugurated a strategic dialogue focusing on crucial areas such as defense, security, energy, and crisis management. Officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, praised the initiative as a significant step forward in bilateral relations.

Antony Blinken described the dialogue as 'powerful evidence of the strengthening, deepening, and broadening' of ties between the two countries. 'Cyprus is an important player in the region and a valued partner for the United States,' Blinken stated ahead of his meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos in Washington.

Constantinos Kombos emphasized that the dialogue marks the closest-ever ties between Cyprus and the US, asserting, 'Cyprus is part of the solution.' The discussions also aim to address cultural issues, investment opportunities, and the lifting of the US military arms embargo on Cyprus.

