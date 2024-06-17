Cyprus and US Embark on Historic Strategic Dialogue

In a landmark development, Cyprus and the United States have inaugurated a strategic dialogue focusing on crucial areas such as defense, security, energy, and crisis management. Officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, praised the initiative as a significant step forward in bilateral relations.

Antony Blinken described the dialogue as 'powerful evidence of the strengthening, deepening, and broadening' of ties between the two countries. 'Cyprus is an important player in the region and a valued partner for the United States,' Blinken stated ahead of his meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos in Washington.

Constantinos Kombos emphasized that the dialogue marks the closest-ever ties between Cyprus and the US, asserting, 'Cyprus is part of the solution.' The discussions also aim to address cultural issues, investment opportunities, and the lifting of the US military arms embargo on Cyprus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)