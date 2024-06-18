Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident Near Toronto Daycare and School Leaves Three Dead

A tragic shooting at a north Toronto office near a daycare center and school resulted in the deaths of two victims and the suspected attacker. The incident caused a lockdown, and police are investigating the motive, believed to be related to a financial transaction business.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 18-06-2024 07:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 07:16 IST
Tragic Shooting Incident Near Toronto Daycare and School Leaves Three Dead
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Canada

A tragic shooting at a north Toronto office space on Monday has left a man and woman, as well as the suspected male attacker, dead. The incident occurred near a daycare center and Catholic all-boys elementary school, prompting a swift lockdown and parents rushing to pick up their children.

Detective Sgt. Al Bartlett revealed that the deceased man and woman were coworkers in a financial transaction business, and the altercation appears linked to their work. 'The person that we believe to be responsible is among the deceased,' Bartlett stated, withholding identities pending family notification. The cause of the suspect's death remains under investigation.

No children were injured, and there was no direct access between the daycare and the business. Nearby studio occupant Shahrokh Biniaz recounted hearing loud bangs and subsequent arguments in the reception area before gunshots rang out again. Parents were later seen hugging their children tightly outside the police cordon at St. George Mini School daycare, reassured by a supervisor that everyone inside was safe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
2
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024