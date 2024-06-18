Tragic Shooting Incident Near Toronto Daycare and School Leaves Three Dead

A tragic shooting at a north Toronto office space on Monday has left a man and woman, as well as the suspected male attacker, dead. The incident occurred near a daycare center and Catholic all-boys elementary school, prompting a swift lockdown and parents rushing to pick up their children.

Detective Sgt. Al Bartlett revealed that the deceased man and woman were coworkers in a financial transaction business, and the altercation appears linked to their work. 'The person that we believe to be responsible is among the deceased,' Bartlett stated, withholding identities pending family notification. The cause of the suspect's death remains under investigation.

No children were injured, and there was no direct access between the daycare and the business. Nearby studio occupant Shahrokh Biniaz recounted hearing loud bangs and subsequent arguments in the reception area before gunshots rang out again. Parents were later seen hugging their children tightly outside the police cordon at St. George Mini School daycare, reassured by a supervisor that everyone inside was safe.

