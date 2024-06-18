Historic Appointment: Two Women Judges Permanent at Gauhati High Court

In a significant development, Justices Sushmita Phukan Khound and Mitali Thakuria took their oaths as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday.

The oath ceremony was conducted by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, marking a notable moment in the judiciary's ongoing evolution.

Both judges, who had been serving as additional judges, were officially appointed last week by the President. With their appointments, the court now boasts 24 permanent judges against its sanctioned strength of 32.

