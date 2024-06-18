Historic Appointment: Two Women Judges Permanent at Gauhati High Court
Justices Sushmita Phukan Khound and Mitali Thakuria were sworn in as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court, administered by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi. The President appointed them as permanent judges last week. The court has now 24 permanent judges out of a sanctioned strength of 32.
In a significant development, Justices Sushmita Phukan Khound and Mitali Thakuria took their oaths as permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday.
The oath ceremony was conducted by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, marking a notable moment in the judiciary's ongoing evolution.
Both judges, who had been serving as additional judges, were officially appointed last week by the President. With their appointments, the court now boasts 24 permanent judges against its sanctioned strength of 32.
