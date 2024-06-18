Ashwani Kumar Appointed as New MCD Commissioner
Senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Kumar will replace Gyanesh Bharti, who has been transferred to the Union women and child development ministry. Currently, Kumar serves as the Delhi divisional commissioner and the additional chief secretary (home).
The Union home ministry has appointed senior IAS officer Ashwani Kumar as the new commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), succeeding Gyanesh Bharti.
Bharti, an IAS officer, was recently transferred to the Union women and child development ministry as additional secretary.
Kumar, who presently holds the positions of Delhi divisional commissioner and additional chief secretary (home) in the Delhi government, was the first special officer of the unified MCD.
The home ministry's order states, ''With approval from the competent authority, Ashwani Kumar, IAS (AGMUT), 1992, is appointed as commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, with immediate effect.''
Kumar is a distinguished 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre.
