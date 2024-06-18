Left Menu

Central Forces Extension Likely Amid Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal

The Union Home Ministry has signaled its willingness to extend the deployment of central forces in West Bengal if required due to post-poll violence allegations. The Calcutta High Court has directed both the Centre and the state to assess and disclose the situation, continuing the presence of central forces till June 21.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:10 IST
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has no reservations about extending the deployment of central forces in West Bengal if the situation demands, in light of allegations of post-poll violence.

The court directed both the Centre and the West Bengal government to assess the situation based on charges of post-poll violence made by petitioners and disclose all relevant facts by the next hearing on June 21.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Asok Chakrabarti, representing the Union Home Ministry, clarified that the ministry was prepared to extend central forces' presence if required. The division bench, led by Justice Harish Tandon, emphasized that their priority was the safety and security of citizens given the serious allegations presented in the PILs.

