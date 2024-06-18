Central Forces Extension Likely Amid Post-Poll Violence in West Bengal
The Union Home Ministry has signaled its willingness to extend the deployment of central forces in West Bengal if required due to post-poll violence allegations. The Calcutta High Court has directed both the Centre and the state to assess and disclose the situation, continuing the presence of central forces till June 21.
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday informed the Calcutta High Court that it has no reservations about extending the deployment of central forces in West Bengal if the situation demands, in light of allegations of post-poll violence.
The court directed both the Centre and the West Bengal government to assess the situation based on charges of post-poll violence made by petitioners and disclose all relevant facts by the next hearing on June 21.
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Asok Chakrabarti, representing the Union Home Ministry, clarified that the ministry was prepared to extend central forces' presence if required. The division bench, led by Justice Harish Tandon, emphasized that their priority was the safety and security of citizens given the serious allegations presented in the PILs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HRFP demands justice for murder of Nazir Masih, falsely accused of blasphemy in Sargodha
Justice Delivered: Nagpur Court Sentences Convict to Death for Heinous Crime
EC Extends Central Forces Deployment Post-Poll to Curb Violence
Merrick Garland Defends Justice System Against Republican Accusations
Congress Rebounds with Social Justice, Nyay Guarantees in Lok Sabha Upset