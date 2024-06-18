Left Menu

AIFF Hosts Critical POSH Workshop

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) conducted a workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) at the Football House in Delhi. The session, led by Preeti Pahwa from eMinds Legal, focused on key provisions under related legislation and AIFF's POSH Policy.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) held a crucial workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) at the Football House in Delhi. The event saw participation from Executive Committee members, representatives from member and state associations, and staff.

Preeti Pahwa of eMinds Legal, Gurgaon, conducted the session. She elaborated on the essential provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The workshop also introduced the new AIFF Policy on Prohibition, Prevention, and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (AIFF POSH Policy), underscoring the federation's commitment to creating a safe working environment.

