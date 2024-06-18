Left Menu

High Court Uncovers Forgery in NEET Aspirant’s Petition, NTA to Take Legal Action

The Allahabad High Court revealed that NEET aspirant Ayushi Patel submitted forged documents claiming her OMR sheet was torn, leading the National Testing Agency to decide on taking legal action. The court permitted the withdrawal of her petition after confirming the authenticity of her intact OMR sheet.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:16 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday declared that Ayushi Patel, a NEET aspirant, submitted forged documents in her petition alleging the NTA failed to declare her result. The court verified the original OMR answer sheet, which was intact, and allowed the withdrawal of the petition.

Following the high court's direction, the National Testing Agency (NTA) produced the student's original answer sheet, debunking Patel's claims of a torn document. The court found the petition to be 'regrettable' and sanctioned the NTA's decision to take legal action.

Patel had accused the NTA of irregularities and demanded a manual evaluation of her OMR sheet. The uproar included a viral video shared by high-profile figures like Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The NTA clarified that no torn answer sheet was ever sent from their official email, reinforcing the legitimacy of Patel's actual score.

