Illegal Alprazolam Manufacturing Bust: Two Arrested in Telangana
Two individuals were apprehended in Sangareddy district for allegedly manufacturing and selling Alprazolam, a narcotic substance. The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau seized 2.6 kg of the drug and equipment worth Rs one crore. The accused were operating a clandestine lab in Gummadidala Mandal and have been charged under the NDPS Act.
Two individuals accused of illegally manufacturing and selling Alprazolam were apprehended on Tuesday in Sangareddy district, according to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.
The suspects were running a clandestine Alprazolam manufacturing unit in Gummadidala Mandal, where law enforcement seized 2.6 kg of the substance and manufacturing equipment valued at Rs one crore.
Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act after receiving credible information.
