Illegal Alprazolam Manufacturing Bust: Two Arrested in Telangana

Two individuals accused of illegally manufacturing and selling Alprazolam were apprehended on Tuesday in Sangareddy district, according to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau.

The suspects were running a clandestine Alprazolam manufacturing unit in Gummadidala Mandal, where law enforcement seized 2.6 kg of the substance and manufacturing equipment valued at Rs one crore.

Authorities have registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act after receiving credible information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)