ACB Busts MCD Bribery Racket, Nabs Engineer and Assistant
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) apprehended a Municipal Corporation of Delhi junior engineer and an assistant for alleged bribery. Acting on a complaint, officials caught the assistant accepting a Rs 15,000 bribe. Further searches led to the recovery of Rs 50,000 from the engineer's office. Both have been arrested.
In a significant crackdown, the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) apprehended a junior engineer and an assistant from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for alleged involvement in bribery.
The operation, led by Joint Commissioner Madhur Verma, was sparked by a complaint and resulted in a raid at Bhajanpura. At 2 pm, officials caught Beldar Sudarshan aka Rajbir, red-handed as he took a Rs 15,000 bribe while posted in Shahdara (North) Zone, MCD. Preliminary investigations revealed that the bribe was solicited by Sudarshan at the behest of junior engineer Gaurav Garg from the same branch.
Following this, another raid at Garg's office unearthed Rs 50,000, for which he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered, leading to the arrest of both accused.
