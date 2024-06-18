Left Menu

Gujarat High Court to Evaluate Election Petition in Surat

The Gujarat High Court will initially examine the maintainability of the election petition filed by three voters challenging the returning officer's decision to reject the Congress candidate's nomination in Surat. The BJP candidate won the seat uncontested after the disqualification of the Congress nominee.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:44 IST
Gujarat High Court to Evaluate Election Petition in Surat
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat High Court announced Tuesday that it will first evaluate the maintainability of an election petition contesting the returning officer's rejection of the Congress candidate's nomination for the Surat Lok Sabha seat.

Mukesh Dalal from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was declared the winner after Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination was rejected and other candidates withdrew.

Justice J.C. Doshi pointed out that an identical petition had been filed by another voter and not by any losing candidates, necessitating a preliminary check of the petition's validity. The judge remarked on the potential influx of similar petitions if this one were entertained.

The case has been adjourned for further hearing on July 11.

The petitioners—Kalpesh Barot, Firoz Malek, and Ashok Pimple—have requested the court to overturn the returning officer's decision and nullify Dalal's victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024