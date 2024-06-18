Left Menu

Call for Justice: Supriya Sule Demands Swift Action in Vasai Murder Case

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has called for the strictest punishment for the accused in the Vasai murder case and a fast-track court trial. She criticized the police's failure to take prior complaints seriously and condemned the public's insensitivity during the incident.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:41 IST
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday demanded the strictest possible punishment for the accused in the horrific Vasai murder case, where a young woman lost her life to 18 brutal blows from an industrial spanner.

According to police reports, the crime took place in broad daylight in Palghar district on Friday morning, in full view of bystanders who, shockingly, chose to record the incident rather than intervene. In a social media post, Sule pressed for an inquiry into why the woman's parents' prior complaints against the accused were ignored by the police.

The Baramati MP lamented the police's inaction, suggesting that timely intervention might have saved the young woman's life. Sule's call for a fast-track trial and severe punishment underscores her demand for swift justice and accountability within the police system.

