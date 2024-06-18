Tragic Drownings in Odisha: Three Teens and One Child's Lives Lost
Three teenage boys drowned in the Devi river in Odisha's Puri district while bathing. A 10-year-old boy also drowned in Bhubaneswar after falling into an open drain. Chief Minister Majhi announced financial assistance for the families and directed officers to cover open drains to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident, three teenage boys drowned while bathing in the Devi river in the Astaranga area of Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday, as confirmed by local authorities.
The boys, identified as Ayushman Behera (13), Ritesh Behera (14), and Rohan Behera (13), along with a fourth friend, ventured to the river, but three slipped into deep water and were swept away by a strong current. While villagers were alerted and the boys were rescued, they were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
On the same day in Bhubaneswar, a 10-year-old boy named Abu Bakr Shah drowned after falling into an open drain. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid for Shah's family from the State Disaster Response Fund. The tragedy prompted directives to cover all open drains, despite logistical challenges cited by Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Heat Wave Tragedy: Bats Found Dead in Chhattisgarh
Tragedy in Mahisagar: Three Men Drown During Weekend Escape
Tragedy Strikes: IAS Couple's Daughter Jumps to Death in Mumbai
Tragedy at Kolhapur: Elderly Driver's Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives
Taj Express Train Blaze: Swift Evacuations Avert Tragedy