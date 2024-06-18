Tragic Drownings in Odisha: Three Teens and One Child's Lives Lost

In a heart-wrenching incident, three teenage boys drowned while bathing in the Devi river in the Astaranga area of Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday, as confirmed by local authorities.

The boys, identified as Ayushman Behera (13), Ritesh Behera (14), and Rohan Behera (13), along with a fourth friend, ventured to the river, but three slipped into deep water and were swept away by a strong current. While villagers were alerted and the boys were rescued, they were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

On the same day in Bhubaneswar, a 10-year-old boy named Abu Bakr Shah drowned after falling into an open drain. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid for Shah's family from the State Disaster Response Fund. The tragedy prompted directives to cover all open drains, despite logistical challenges cited by Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das.

