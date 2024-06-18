Left Menu

Lawyers Plead Not Guilty in Trump's Arizona Election Overturn Case

Lawyers Boris Epshteyn and Jenna Ellis, along with former Senate candidate James Lamon, pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges related to attempting to overturn the 2020 Arizona election results in favor of Donald Trump. The hearings marked the conclusion of the fake elector case arraignments, involving notable figures like Rudy Giuliani.

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:04 IST
Lawyers Plead Not Guilty in Trump's Arizona Election Overturn Case
  • Country:
  • United States

Lawyers Boris Epshteyn and Jenna Ellis, along with former US Senate candidate James Lamon, have pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges. The charges relate to efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump's Arizona election loss to Joe Biden.

The Tuesday hearing in Phoenix concluded the last of 18 arraignments in the fake elector case. Among those who have pleaded not guilty are former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Epshteyn, serving as a Trump adviser, is implicated in assisting Giuliani with submitting fake electors for Trump in Arizona, aiming to obstruct the election certification by Congress on January 6, 2021. Other states, including Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin, have also filed similar charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024