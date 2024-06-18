Lawyers Plead Not Guilty in Trump's Arizona Election Overturn Case

Lawyers Boris Epshteyn and Jenna Ellis, along with former US Senate candidate James Lamon, have pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges. The charges relate to efforts to overturn former President Donald Trump's Arizona election loss to Joe Biden.

The Tuesday hearing in Phoenix concluded the last of 18 arraignments in the fake elector case. Among those who have pleaded not guilty are former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Epshteyn, serving as a Trump adviser, is implicated in assisting Giuliani with submitting fake electors for Trump in Arizona, aiming to obstruct the election certification by Congress on January 6, 2021. Other states, including Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, and Wisconsin, have also filed similar charges.

