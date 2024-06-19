Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh HC Permits Abortion for Rape Survivor

The Madhya Pradesh High Court approved the abortion of a 14-year-old rape survivor's pregnancy in Singrauli. The court mandated DNA preservation of the foetus and instructed that the procedure be conducted under the parents' responsibility. The girl was earlier reported missing and later found to be pregnant.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 19-06-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 12:39 IST
Madhya Pradesh HC Permits Abortion for Rape Survivor
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sanctioned the termination of a 14-year-old girl's pregnancy, following allegations of her kidnapping and rape in Singrauli district.

The court emphasized the preservation of the foetus for DNA tests. Justice GS Ahluwalia ruled that the medical procedure should only proceed at the risk and cost of the girl's parents.

The girl's parents were instructed to take her to the Chief Medical Health Officer of the District Hospital in Singrauli. If a referral to a multispeciality hospital is required, the CMHO has the authority to do so.

Based on the District Medical Board's report, the court noted that pregnancy termination can occur if the foetus has substantial abnormalities. The foetus must be immediately handed to the investigating agency for DNA analysis.

According to police, the girl went missing earlier this year and was later confirmed pregnant. Subsequently, a case was filed with charges including rape under the IPC and POCSO Act. Her father sought court permission for the abortion.

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024