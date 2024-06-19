Madhya Pradesh HC Permits Abortion for Rape Survivor

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sanctioned the termination of a 14-year-old girl's pregnancy, following allegations of her kidnapping and rape in Singrauli district.

The court emphasized the preservation of the foetus for DNA tests. Justice GS Ahluwalia ruled that the medical procedure should only proceed at the risk and cost of the girl's parents.

The girl's parents were instructed to take her to the Chief Medical Health Officer of the District Hospital in Singrauli. If a referral to a multispeciality hospital is required, the CMHO has the authority to do so.

Based on the District Medical Board's report, the court noted that pregnancy termination can occur if the foetus has substantial abnormalities. The foetus must be immediately handed to the investigating agency for DNA analysis.

According to police, the girl went missing earlier this year and was later confirmed pregnant. Subsequently, a case was filed with charges including rape under the IPC and POCSO Act. Her father sought court permission for the abortion.