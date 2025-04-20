Left Menu

Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Kidnapping and Assaulting Minor

A 30-year-old woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a POCSO court for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy. The crime occurred in 2023, after she lured the boy to Jaipur. A fine of Rs 45,000 was imposed, and the court found her guilty.

Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2025 19:39 IST
A POCSO court on Sunday sentenced a 30-year-old woman to 20 years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor, a ruling that underscores the gravity of crimes against children.

The court, presided over by Judge Salim Badar, found Lalibai guilty and levied a fine of Rs 45,000, following accusations brought by the victim's mother. The mother claimed that her 16-year-old son was enticed to Jaipur by Lalibai where the incident occurred.

According to Public Prosecutor Mukesh Joshi, the woman allegedly made the boy consume alcohol before assaulting him over several days. Though initially arrested, Lalibai was released on bail. Post-hearing, the court delivered its verdict, finding her culpable and sentencing her to a lengthy prison term.

