Left Menu

Fiancée's Double Life: Love Triangle Leads to Astonishing Kidnapping Plot

In an unexpected turn of events before his wedding, Tokesh Sahu was kidnapped and assaulted by his fiancée's boyfriend, Durgesh Sahu, and two accomplices. The incident underscores a complex love triangle, leading to arrests in Nagpur and a police investigation into another absconding suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 13:55 IST
Fiancée's Double Life: Love Triangle Leads to Astonishing Kidnapping Plot
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police reported the kidnapping and assault of Tokesh Sahu by his fiancée's boyfriend and two others one month before his wedding. The arrest of the accused took place in Nagpur, as police further pursue a fourth suspect.

The incident unfolded on March 18 when Tokesh and his friend were ambushed by three men who forcefully took him to Bemetara. Following his escape, Tokesh implicated his fiancée, Hem Kumari Sahu, raising suspicions of her involvement and leading to an immediate investigation.

Officers revealed that Durgesh Sahu orchestrated the crime with the help of Amit Verma and Bunty. The trio were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, revealing a deeper love triangle that has now turned criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025