Fiancée's Double Life: Love Triangle Leads to Astonishing Kidnapping Plot

In a shocking incident from Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police reported the kidnapping and assault of Tokesh Sahu by his fiancée's boyfriend and two others one month before his wedding. The arrest of the accused took place in Nagpur, as police further pursue a fourth suspect.

The incident unfolded on March 18 when Tokesh and his friend were ambushed by three men who forcefully took him to Bemetara. Following his escape, Tokesh implicated his fiancée, Hem Kumari Sahu, raising suspicions of her involvement and leading to an immediate investigation.

Officers revealed that Durgesh Sahu orchestrated the crime with the help of Amit Verma and Bunty. The trio were charged under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, revealing a deeper love triangle that has now turned criminal.

(With inputs from agencies.)