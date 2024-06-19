MPPSC Job Aspirants Protest Declining Recruitment Posts

In a growing wave of discontent, candidates preparing for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) examination have voiced strong dissatisfaction over the sharp decline in the number of recruitment posts in recent years. Despite over two lakh vacancies in the government, this year's recruitment drive has advertised only 110 positions.

Voicing their concerns, candidates pointed out the stark contrast from previous years when more than 500 posts were often advertised. Many have demanded that the number of available positions be raised to at least 500 to address the administrative void in the state and provide fair opportunities for the vast number of aspirants.

The MPPSC examination has seen a significant drop from 571 posts in 2019 to just 110 this year, with 1.83 lakh candidates expected to sit for the preliminary exam. The frustration has led to calls for greater accountability and immediate rectification of the recruitment numbers to reflect the actual needs and vacancies in the state's administrative services.

