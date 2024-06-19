MP MM Abdulla's Fiery Complaint Against Parliament Security

Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla has raised concerns to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over being questioned by CISF personnel regarding his visit to the Parliament.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman and copied to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Abdulla detailed the incident where he was stopped by CISF at 2.30 pm on Tuesday while entering the Parliament House Estate in a Parliament-provided ferry vehicle.

Expressing his shock, Abdulla emphasized that such behavior had not been experienced before under PSS, urging immediate action. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and TMC MP Saket Gokhale also voiced their support, condemning the perceived executive overreach and demanding a thorough probe.

