Left Menu

MP MM Abdulla's Fiery Complaint Against Parliament Security

Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla has lodged a formal complaint to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after being questioned by CISF personnel about the purpose of his visit to the Parliament. The incident has sparked a debate, with other MPs including Shashi Tharoor and Saket Gokhale criticizing the perceived overreach of the executive.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 15:21 IST
MP MM Abdulla's Fiery Complaint Against Parliament Security
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP MM Abdulla has raised concerns to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over being questioned by CISF personnel regarding his visit to the Parliament.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman and copied to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and the Rajya Sabha Secretary General, Abdulla detailed the incident where he was stopped by CISF at 2.30 pm on Tuesday while entering the Parliament House Estate in a Parliament-provided ferry vehicle.

Expressing his shock, Abdulla emphasized that such behavior had not been experienced before under PSS, urging immediate action. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and TMC MP Saket Gokhale also voiced their support, condemning the perceived executive overreach and demanding a thorough probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024