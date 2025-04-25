Trinamool MP's Battle: Saket Gokhale v/s Defamation Ruling
Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale vows to fight a court order attaching 75% of his salary in a defamation case filed by Lakshmi Puri. Gokhale, supported by fellow MPs, plans to appeal the verdict, as political tensions and claims of vendetta intensify.
Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale remains defiant after the Delhi High Court ordered 75% of his salary to be attached over a defamation case initiated by former diplomat Lakshmi Puri.
Gokhale declared his intention to continue the fight, describing himself as a soldier of Mamata Banerjee and pledged to appeal the order. The timing of the court's verdict has been questioned by sources close to him.
Support has rallied around Gokhale, with Trinamool's MPs committing monthly financial contributions to aid him. Party leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay asserted this as essential to resist political vendetta attempts against Gokhale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
