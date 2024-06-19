Left Menu

Pakistan Calls for UN Action Against TTP's Arms Acquisition

Pakistan has called upon the United Nations for a concerted campaign to recover weapons from terrorist groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). During the UN’s Fourth Review Conference of the Programme of Action on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Ambassador Munir Akram stressed the need to curb the illicit arms trade.

Pakistan Calls for UN Action Against TTP's Arms Acquisition
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has appealed to the United Nations to spearhead a unified initiative aiming to retrieve weapons from notorious terrorist organizations, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

During the UN's Fourth Review Conference of the Programme of Action (PoA) on Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) on Tuesday, Ambassador Munir Akram voiced Pakistan's serious concerns regarding the acquisition and deployment of advanced small arms by groups like the TTP. He emphasized the imperative for a concerted effort to repossess these arms and probe their sophisticated acquisition.

In a statement from the Pakistani mission, Akram underlined that the UN member states, alongside the UN itself, bear the responsibility to thwart the illegal trade, transfer, and diversion of small and light weapons. Notably, Akram pointed out that terrorists and criminals do not manufacture these arms, but rather acquire them from illicit markets or entities aiming to destabilize regions or countries. The envoy pointed to the burgeoning menace posed by technologies, such as drones and UAVs, in exacerbating the proliferation of lethal small arms.

