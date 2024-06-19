Left Menu

Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Mant

Three people, including a couple riding a motorcycle, died after being hit by a speeding car in Mant on Wednesday morning. The victims were identified as Pankaj, his wife Radhika, and his younger brother Akash. The driver fled the scene, and police are investigating.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 19-06-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 19:05 IST
Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Mant
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals, including a young couple, tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday morning when a speeding car collided with their vehicle in the Mant area.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred near Dangoli village on the Mant-Panigaon road. The victims, identified as Pankaj, 24, his wife Radhika, 20, and his younger brother Akash, 18, were thrown into a roadside pit due to the impact and died instantly at the scene.

According to local police, before succumbing to his injuries, Pankaj informed villagers that he was rushing his ailing wife, Radhika, to the district hospital for treatment, with his younger brother accompanying them to assist. Following the crash, the driver abandoned the car and fled. Law enforcement has seized the vehicle and is actively searching for the driver using its registration number. All three bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024