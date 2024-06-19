Tragic Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives in Mant

Three individuals, including a young couple, tragically lost their lives in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday morning when a speeding car collided with their vehicle in the Mant area.

Authorities reported that the incident occurred near Dangoli village on the Mant-Panigaon road. The victims, identified as Pankaj, 24, his wife Radhika, 20, and his younger brother Akash, 18, were thrown into a roadside pit due to the impact and died instantly at the scene.

According to local police, before succumbing to his injuries, Pankaj informed villagers that he was rushing his ailing wife, Radhika, to the district hospital for treatment, with his younger brother accompanying them to assist. Following the crash, the driver abandoned the car and fled. Law enforcement has seized the vehicle and is actively searching for the driver using its registration number. All three bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.