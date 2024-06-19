US House Delegation Defies Beijing, Meets Dalai Lama Over Tibet Self-Determination

In a bold move, US House Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael McCaul led a delegation to meet the Dalai Lama, reiterating support for Tibetan self-determination and religious freedom. This visit underscores the enduring US commitment to Tibet amid increasing tensions with China.

The delegation, which included notable figures like former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, came following the recent passage of the Resolve Tibet Bill by the US Congress, aimed at peacefully resolving Tibet's status.

Despite China's warnings, McCaul stated, 'The Tibetan people possess a distinct religion, culture, and historic identity. You should be able to freely practice your religion.' The delegation's visit highlighted persistent support for the Tibetan cause, challenging Chinese claims and advocating for global peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)